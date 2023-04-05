Man allegedly held with gun at bus park in Manchester arrested
Published:Wednesday | April 5, 2023 | 3:23 PM
The police in Manchester this morning seized an illegal gun and took a man into custody.
The police report that about 12:05 a.m., lawmen were alerted to Perth Road where a man was seen brandishing a firearm during an altercation at a bus park.
On arrival, the man was accosted and searched and the firearm and ammunition was found on him.
The police say the Browning nine millimetre pistol was fitted with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridge.
He was subsequently taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.