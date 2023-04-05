Man allegedly held with gun at bus park in Manchester arrested

The police in Manchester this morning seized an illegal gun and took a man into custody.

The police report that about 12:05 a.m., lawmen were alerted to Perth Road where a man was seen brandishing a firearm during an altercation at a bus park.

On arrival, the man was accosted and searched and the firearm and ammunition was found on him.

The police say the Browning nine millimetre pistol was fitted with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridge.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

