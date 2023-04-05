Renovated block at Rio Cobre juvenile centre opens

Renovation of Block B at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine, which was undertaken at a cost of $34.3 million, has provided an improved environment to support the rehabilitation of juvenile offenders.

The project, which got under way in July 2022 and was completed in March 2023, included replacement of the timber-framed roof with raised slab, electrical and plumbing works, refurbishing of bathrooms, installation of grillework for the watch stations on the dorms, fabrication and installation of grille doors and windows, and establishment of security check points, among other things.

Addressing the official opening of the renovated Block on Tuesday, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, said that the work undertaken is critical to reforming young offenders and helping them to successfully reintegrate into society.

“We have made the necessary investments to ensure that the conditions under which we are housing them are not only safe but they are also humane,” he noted.

“The Government, in making this investment, is sending a clear signal as to how we intend to restore and maintain our correctional facilities… . The [Department of Correctional Services] is undergoing a process of modernisation,” he added, noting that administrative and custodial facilities are being targeted as part of the overall programme of improvement.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Superintendent of the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre, Maulette White, in her remarks, said that the improved conditions will have a positive impact on the wards and staff at the facility

“It will offer a larger, spacious, and more comfortable accommodation for our wards. It will enhance the quality of life for those entrusted in our care and support the working conditions of our staff,” she noted.

Block B has capacity for 96 wards with 32 in the high-security section and 64 in the medium-security unit.

The renovations add to the improvements done on Block A, which was refurbished between 2021 and 2022 at a cost of $16 million.

The work included expanding the administrative space, construction of additional staff restrooms and security facility, installing perimeter fencing, upgrading the medical facility and separation area, putting in additional classrooms, replacement of the timber-framed roof with raised slab, refurbishing the bathrooms, construction of additional sentry post, refurbishing of the kitchen and a computer lab, renovation of the meat room, and installation of new windows and doors for the food stores.

The Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre is designed to cater to boys aged 12 to 18 who have committed an offence.

Academic, vocational and behavioural interventions are provided for all wards to facilitate rehabilitation in a structured environment. There is a remedial programme for those unable to read and write.

The vocational training covers metal craft, catering services, auto mechanics, tailoring, woodwork, computer training, among other areas.

More advanced persons are allowed to sit the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) assessments, and the Jamaica School Certificate (JSC) external examinations.

Social clubs are also integrated into the programme.

These include Boy Scouts, Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Science Club, and Maths Club.

Wards who were previously housed at the Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Centre are now being accommodated at the newly renovated Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.