Section of North Coast Highway in Hanover to be closed on Thursday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that a section of the North Coast Highway that goes through the town of Lucea, Hanover, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday.

It says the period of closure will be from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday.

The roadway is to be closed in the vicinity of Lorenton Avenue.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, explains that the section of roadway is being closed to facilitate the replacement of a defective culvert.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the Lucea town centre towards Negril may use the alternative route through Mosely Drive, West Avenue and Watson Taylor Drive.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Negril, towards Montego Bay, may travel via West Avenue, onto Mosley Drive, and then proceed along Willie Delisser Boulevard.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

