St Ann farmer charged over home invasion, robbery

The police in St Ann have charged a man in connection with an attack on a farmer at his home in Claremont.

Twenty-eight-year-old Floyd Johnson, a farmer of Prickle Pole in Claremont, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 12.

The police report that Johnson was among a group of men who forced opened the door to the complaint's dwelling and attacked him with machetes and stones.

The man attempted to flee from his attackers, but was chased and chopped, according to the police.

They say the man was then tied up, robbed of cash, farming appliances and 23 goats.

The man managed to free himself and was assisted by residents to seek medical treatment.

Johnson was subsequently arrested by the police and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

