St Ann man charged with burglary

A man who allegedly broke into a woman's house in Parry Town, St Ann has been charged with burglary and larceny.

Charged is 25-year-old Clarke Sinclair, a labourer of a Parry Town address in the parish.

The police report that about 1:30 a.m. on Monday the woman was awakened by sounds coming from her kitchen and went to investigate.

Upon seeing her, Clarke allegedly attempted to escape by jumping through a window.

An alarm was raised and Clarke was held by residents who handed him over to the police.

His court date is being arranged.

