St Ann man charged with burglary
A man who allegedly broke into a woman's house in Parry Town, St Ann has been charged with burglary and larceny.
Charged is 25-year-old Clarke Sinclair, a labourer of a Parry Town address in the parish.
The police report that about 1:30 a.m. on Monday the woman was awakened by sounds coming from her kitchen and went to investigate.
Upon seeing her, Clarke allegedly attempted to escape by jumping through a window.
An alarm was raised and Clarke was held by residents who handed him over to the police.
His court date is being arranged.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.