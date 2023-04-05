Trailer and minibus crash in St Ann

A trailer and a minibus were involved in a collision along the main road in Llandovery, St Ann this afternoon.

Our news team was unable to ascertain the exact number of injured persons or their conditions.

The police say there was no fatality arising from the collision.

The crash has resulted in a pileup of traffic along the roadway.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

In a media release, the police advised motorists to exercise caution and expect delays while traversing the roadway.

Motorists were also urged to obey the directives of the police at the scene.

