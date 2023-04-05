Two men charged for murder of 18-y-o mother in Hanover

Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Tecia Hall, whose decomposing body was found in March Town in Green Island, Hanover, on Friday.

They are 23-year-old Romaine Vassell, otherwise called 'Twin', and 21-year-old Antonio Salmon, otherwise called 'Brown Man', both of March Town.

Police launched an investigation into Hall's disappearance after she was reported missing on March 25.

Her decomposing body was found in a cane field.

Vassell and Salmon were subsequently arrested.

The police say they were both interviewed and Vassell gave a caution statement.

The men were later charged.

Investigators say they are awaiting the post mortem results to determine the cause of death.

