Warehouse attendant charged after gun, ammo allegedly found in house ceiling

A 25-year-old St Andrew warehouse attendant has been charged in relation to the seizure of a gun and several rounds of ammunition.

He is Neiko Hines who is charged with unauthorized possession of firearm and ammunition.

Hines is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Monday, April 24.

The police say the seizure was made during an operation on Grants Pen Avenue on Monday.

Reports are that about 8 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises which was occupied by Hines was searched.

During the search, a gun and fifty-one 9mm rounds of ammunition were seen in the ceiling of his house.

He was subsequently arrested and was later charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

