65-y-o man dies after being hit by cars in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man who was hit by two motor cars on the White Hall main road on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old James Walters, otherwise called 'Jim Brown', a tyre repairman of Shericka Drive in White Hall in the parish.

The police report that about 8 p.m., Walters was along the roadway when he was allegedly hit by a white motor car that was overtaking another vehicle.

He was then hit by a blue motor car.

The police were summoned and Walters' mutilated body was found lying on the roadway.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The scene was processed and his body was removed to the morgue.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to contact the Black River police at 876-965-2232, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.