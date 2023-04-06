‘Checo’ re-elected president of Cornwall Court Citizens’ Association

WESTERN BUREAU:

Popular transport operator Rayon ‘Checo’ Grey was re-elected to serve a second term as president of the Cornwall Court Citizens’ Association (CCCA) in St James, on Sunday, turning back the challenge of transport operator colleague Neville Allen by an impressive margin of 103 to 19. The exercise was conducted both in-person and online.

Grey, who was first elected last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, clearly did enough, despite the various restrictions, as his margin of victory over Allen, a former president of the association, clearly showed that he enjoys overwhelming support in the community.

Cornwall Court is said to be the second largest housing scheme in Jamaica behind Portmore, St Catherine.

“I am happy that the citizens of Cornwall Court have seen it fit to re-elect me to serve as president of the citizens’ association, we plan to continue the good work we started last year as our ultimate aim is to make Cornwall Court the safest and very best community in Jamaica,” said Grey.

The two vice-presidential slots was contested by five persons. Ryan Stephen, who operates a popular barber shop in the community, was elected as the first vice-president, amassing 71 votes. Businessman Owen Bennett finished a distant second with 21 votes. The other contenders Denston Groves, Andrew Cammock, and Neville Alen, garnered 19, 15, and 5, respectively.

University of the West Indies student Ashley Edwards was elected unopposed as secretary, and Deloris Campbell, a senior member of the accounting team at the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), was also elected unopposed to continue serving as treasurer, a position she held in the last administration.

Othneil Service defeated Patrina Hudson McIntyre 69 to 51 for the position of public relations officer (PRO), Claudia Robinson Cargill defeated Jevarr Robinson by a close 51 to 49, while Melaine Isaacs Wright was elected unopposed as Youth Coordinator.

Heroy Clarke, member of parliament (MP) for St James Central, the political constituency in which Cornwall Court falls, was among the many persons who posted messages of congratulation to Grey and his new team.

“The results are out and have been confirmed. I am already anticipating a very good ... relationship going forward as we work for the betterment of the community,” said Clarke.

Sylvan Reid, former councillor for the Salt Spring division in the St James Municipal Corporation, in which Cornwall Court is located, praised the process, and wished the new executive well.

“I must commend the persons behind the election for a job well done,” said Reid. “I want to encourage the new executive to work hard to keep their promise. I am committing myself to support them in whatever way I can.” The new CCCA executive will be officially installed at a ceremony at the community centre on Sunday, April 16.