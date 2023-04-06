Clarendon man charged with uncle’s murder

The police in Clarendon have charged a 19-year-old man for the fatal stabbing of his uncle during a dispute.

He is Christopher Walker, otherwise called 'Ryan' and 'Time Boss', of Mitchell Town.

His court date is being finalised.

Walker was charged with the murder of his uncle 51-year-old Obrin Frazer, otherwise called 'Borda', a labourer of the same community.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 8:30 p.m. on March 30, Walker was at a bar when he was alerted that his uncle was in the area misbehaving.

It is alleged that Walker was trying to send Frazer home when an argument developed and Frazer was stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

Walker was arrested and later charged.

