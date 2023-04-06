Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite hosts students for Math Fair

Discovery Bauxite hosted 3,000 students from schools in the Ministry of Education’s Region 3 (St Ann/Trelawny) for a National Mathematics Week Educational Fair at it’s company sports club on March 8. The bauxite company responded to a request from the ministry to stage the fair and to provide tents, chairs, and accommodation for the large turn out anticipated. Students participated in quiz contests, poster competitions, maths teaching projects, and pageants focused on mathematics. Discovery Bauxite mounted an exhibition displaying the bauxite production process, economic values of the industry, and social responsibility projects. In pictures above, students from Eccleston Primary School in St Ann tour the company display.