Corporate Hands | Flow inspires future tech leaders

Senior managers of Flow’s technology operations unit recently led an interactive tech session during the Jessie Ripoll Primary School Boys’ Day on March 30. The Flow team shared on career opportunities, mobile technology evolution and gifted five boys a Samsung tablet. In back row (from left) is the Flow team of Ron Howell, head of mobile; Michael Brown, director, technology operations; and Raymond Smith, senior manager, technical operations. In the foreground (from left) is acting vice principal, Marsha Moodie-Benbow, students Shakeino Brown, Aamir Calendar, Joel Luke and Jayden Prawl, along with Principal O’Neil Stevens.