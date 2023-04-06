Corporate Hands | Grace Foods celebrates with champions

In celebration of Hydel High School’s historic first win for the girls title of the 2023 Inter-Secondary Schools Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championship (Champs), title sponsor of the event GraceKennedy hosted a celebratory event for students, staff and other stakeholders of the school on Monday. Sharing in a photo op with the championship trophy are Grace Burnett (second left), CEO, GraceKennedy Financial Services; Hydel High School track and field head coach, Corey Bennett (left), Oneika McAnuff, head girl and team captain, and Ryan Foster, chairman of the school board. GraceKennedy Group, through its various subsidiaries, invested over $170 million into the Championships.