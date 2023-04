Frank James (second right), CEO, Grace Foods Domestic, joins Kingston College principal, Dave Myrie (right), Ainsley Campbell (second left), distance captain, and track and field head coach, Leaford Grant (left) in a symbolic cake cutting to celebrate the school’s 34th win of the boys’ title for the Inter-Secondary Schools Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletic Championship. As title sponsor of the championship, GraceKennedy hosted a celebratory event at the school.