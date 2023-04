As part of Food for the Poor’s (FFP) Build Back the Love for Jamaica campaign, National Baking Company Foundation donated a house to St Catherine resident Lovette Blair on March 29. She was one of two recipients of a house that week, and the happy new house owner (centre) was glad to pose in front of the place she can call her own between Craig Hendrickson (left) director of marketing and sales at National Baking Company, and Marsha Rose, FFP’s marketing and development manager.