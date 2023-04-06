Muschett High School seventh-graders put etiquette on display

WESTERN BUREAU:

Grade-seven students of Muschett High School in Wakefield, Trelawny, were given a chance to experience fine dining against an elegant backdrop on Tuesday when they were hosted at a luncheon at the scenic Day O Plantation in Montego Bay, St James, in a function that doubled as an award ceremony.

The 42 students were accompanied by their teachers for the annual event, which was originally launched in 2016 to teach students the importance of social etiquette in a public setting. The luncheon was not held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted normal school activities.

“I want to say congratulations to the grade-seven team for once again providing the opportunity for our grade-seven students to experience such an event,” said the school’s vice-principal, Morisal Walker, who shared in the experience. “Truly, the team displayed our mantra, ‘drive’, as they were determined for this year to ensure that, regardless of the obstacles that were there, they would pull this event off.”

During the formal-wear event, presided over by Daniel Lee from the Hanover-based Holland High School, who served as master of ceremonies, the students participated in a range of activities, which include a short fashion parade and competitions to win telephone credit.

In the awards section of the function, students were awarded as follows: Most Improved Student – Miguel Sterling; Best Attendance – Shantasha Barrett; Most Helpful – Tatianna Clayton. Aaliyah Francis, Gabrielle Hilton, and Roshane Morris shared the award for Best Behaviour. Nicholas Anderson, Dante Chambers, Cannaja Ferguson, and Aaliyah Francis were all recognised for outstanding performance in the recent end-of-term examinations.

In a toast to the teachers on behalf of the students, Jayden Emery lauded them for their efforts to guide and mentor them throughout the year.

“Today, we want to acknowledge the great sacrifices that our teachers have made for us. You have always been there when we needed you the most,” said Emery. “You have never failed us in any way. You have always forgiven us for our wrongs, and you have never turned away anyone who sought your help.”

Another student, Shaneilia Shaw, acknowledged the teachers’ persistence with them, despite the difficulties they face as educators in an environment where teachers regularly quit because of low salaries, among other issues.

“No amount of words can fully express how much we appreciate what you all have done for us. We just hope that one day we will be able to compensate you for the countless trouble we have given you,” said Shaw. “Today we honour you for the wonderful people that you have been, that you are, that you always will be.”