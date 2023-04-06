NWC rationing water in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

As part of efforts to improve supply to elevated sections of Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth, the National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be regulating water in the town.

Starting immediately, customers in the following areas will receive water on the days outlined.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

* Beadles Heights

* Burnt Ground

* Foster Park

* Upper Holt Road

* New Hope

* Waterloo

Fridays to Saturdays and on Wednesdays

* Pound Hill

* Glenco

* Olive Park

* Bybrook Park

* Longwood

* Jerusalem

* Brighton

*Box wood

* Providence

The NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period they will be without.

