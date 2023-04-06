Security guards protest over employment contracts

Upset security guards today protested outside the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in Kingston calling for its intervention in their contract issues with their security companies.

There was a push by firms to have guards across the island sign contracts ahead of April 1 when they are to be recognised as employees instead of independent contractors.

The protesting guards have described the contracts offered to them as unfavourable.

They are claiming that the terms of the contracts place them at a disadvantage and do not recognise their years of service.

The guards are demanding better pay and conditions of work.

A representative from the Ministry of Labour subsequently invited the protesting guards inside to hold talks.

