St Elizabeth men charged over series of house break-ins

Two men have been charged in relation to a series of robberies in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

Charged with larceny, house breaking, and house breaking with intent are 26-year-old Jermaine Findley and 27-year-old Oshane Brown, both of Rocky Hill district in the parish.

The police report that about 9 a.m. on Monday, Findley and Brown were seen going through a window of a locked house.

The break-in occurred after the owner left.

The men reportedly stole five pairs of shoes.

According to the police, both men left and went to another house, which they broke into.

The police say they stole a sum of money and other items.

Brown and Findley, according to the police, went to a third property and while breaking into the house, the cops were called.

The men were later held by lawmen with a bag containing two pairs of shoes and a jar of coins.

On Tuesday, April 04, both men were charged after a question and answer session.

Their court date is being finalised.

