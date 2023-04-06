St Thomas fisherman charged over machete attack
Published:Thursday | April 6, 2023 | 9:03 AM
Twenty-four-year-old Stephan Chisholm, a fisherman of Bamboo River, Morant Bay, St Thomas, has been charged in connection with the chopping of a man.
Chisholm is charged with wounding with intent.
Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Chisholm and the man had an altercation during which he used a machete to chop him on his right shoulder.
The man sought the assistance of the police and made a report.
Chisholm was arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
