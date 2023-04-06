St Thomas fisherman charged over machete attack

Twenty-four-year-old Stephan Chisholm, a fisherman of Bamboo River, Morant Bay, St Thomas, has been charged in connection with the chopping of a man.

Chisholm is charged with wounding with intent.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Chisholm and the man had an altercation during which he used a machete to chop him on his right shoulder.

The man sought the assistance of the police and made a report.

Chisholm was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

