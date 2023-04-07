25-y-o charged over shooting of Trelawny businessman

A 25-year-old Trelawny painter was charged on Thursday in relation to a gun attack on a businessman at his establishment in Clarks Town.

He is Randin Gibbs, otherwise called 'Puku Man', of Duansvale, who is charged with wounding with intent, using a firearm to commit a felony, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The attack happened on the night of Monday, March 13, in McHill district in Clarks Town.

The Falmouth police reported that about 9:15 a man was at his business establishment when he was pounced upon by the Gibbs, who was armed with a gun.

Gibbs then reportedly fired several shots at the man, hitting him multiple times.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He then escaped.

A report was made to the police.

An investigation led to Gibbs' arrested.

Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was formally charged on Thursday, April 6.

His court date has not been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.