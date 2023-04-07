Firefighter Leo Bennett demoted

Firefighter Leo Bennett who last month climbed atop the Half Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew to protest against working conditions in the fire brigade has been demoted one rank down from sergeant to corporal.

At the same time, Bennett's suspension has been lifted.

All allowances and salaries will be returned to him as he was receiving half pay since his suspension in May last year.

The three-member tribunal led by the brigade's commissioner made the decision yesterday at a disciplinary hearing and ordered that Bennett be reinstated immediately.

Bennett has been protesting for better treatment of firefighters.

Bennett was suspended from his job on May 3 last year for staging a one-man protest in front of the headquarters of the fire brigade over the organisation's 24-hour shift arrangements.

Upon suspension, he faced two charges.

In February this year, a total of six charges were brought against him for breaches of the Fire Brigade's Regulations, 1993.

Attorneys-at-law Courtney M. Williams and Candice Walker, who represented Bennett, implored the tribunal to consider his unblemished record of over 18 years of service to the brigade and the fact that he has been out of work for nearly a year.

They referred to the evidence given by witnesses that Bennett was an exemplary worker who is admired by everyone.

The tribunal agreed with the attorneys, and in handing down its decision, held that Bennett record was indeed admirable and that he was an excellent firefighter.

The tribunal also ruled that it was not considering anything that Bennett did after he was suspended in May last year and that included his protest atop the transport centre, which drew great public attention.

This was also at the behest of Bennett's attorneys.

Meanwhile, the fate of the other five firefighters who are facing several breaches will be decided next week Tuesday.

One of the charges is that on May 17 last year they were among a group of protesters at the intersection of Duke Street and Beeston Street in downtown Kingston and were addressed by an individual.

Following the protest, the fire brigade stated that the firefighters, without proper authority, communicated to the public.

The firefighters are on suspension with half pay.

- Barbara Gayle

