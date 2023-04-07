Health ministry issues call for persons awaiting elective surgeries

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is seeking to locate persons who are awaiting elective surgeries.

The call is for individuals who have been waiting for more than 12 months for hernia, prostate, fibroids or other womb-related operations.

Persons are required to provide their names, medical record numbers, the type of surgery and the health facility where they had their appointment.

Last day to contact the Ministry is Wednesday, May 31.

How to contact the ministry

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Call: 876-320-8694, 876-320-9133, 876-320-9164, and 876-320-9373. Calls are to be made between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Email: projectcodecare@moh.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.