Man charged for allegedly pulling gun on woman after destroying stall

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central police division have charged a man for allegedly destroying a woman's stall on Rum Lane, Kingston and threatening to kill her.

Tajay Marriott, otherwise called 'Balotelli, 23, of Rosemary Lane in Kingston, was on Thursday charged with assault at common law, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a prohibited weapon to commit an offence.

His court date has not been finalised.

The police report that about 5:20 a.m. on March 26, Marriott was among a group of men who were seen destroying a stall.

A woman who is the owner of the stall approached them.

Marriott reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and allegedly threatened to kill her.

The woman left the area and made a report to the police.

An investigation was launched and Marriott was arrested on Friday, March 31.

He was later charged on Thursday, April 6 after an interview was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

