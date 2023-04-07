Some St Catherine communities without water due to downed power lines

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the disruption in supply now being experienced by some St Catherine communities is due to damaged power lines arising from a motor vehicle crash.

The incident has forced the shutdown of operations at some water facilities in the parish.

This has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facilities.

The NWC says the Jamaica Public Service has already mobilised it teams and they are working assiduously to repair the power lines as soon as possible.

Here are the affected communities:

Dinthill

Linstead

Deeside

Mickleton

Jew Pen

Grove Road

Rosemount

Mickleton Meadows

Commodore

Buena Vista

Sections of Wakefield,Wallen, and Cheesefield

Sections of Time and Patience and environs.

White House Housing Scheme

Banbury

Victoria

Orangefield

Jericho

Sections of Linstead, York Street, Russel Pen and Bump

Sections of Treadways

Cotton Piece

Charliemount Housing Scheme

White House Housing Scheme

Orangefield Village

Ewarton

Mt. Rosser

Ivy district

Bennett Shop

Waterloo

Leslie Road

Casava Pond

Charlton Housing Scheme

Polly Ground

Charlton Drive

Heny Lane

Tucker Road and Tucker Lane

Cogheil Road

