Some St Catherine communities without water due to downed power lines
The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the disruption in supply now being experienced by some St Catherine communities is due to damaged power lines arising from a motor vehicle crash.
The incident has forced the shutdown of operations at some water facilities in the parish.
This has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facilities.
The NWC says the Jamaica Public Service has already mobilised it teams and they are working assiduously to repair the power lines as soon as possible.
Here are the affected communities:
Dinthill
Linstead
Deeside
Mickleton
Jew Pen
Grove Road
Rosemount
Mickleton Meadows
Commodore
Buena Vista
Sections of Wakefield,Wallen, and Cheesefield
Sections of Time and Patience and environs.
White House Housing Scheme
Banbury
Victoria
Orangefield
Jericho
Sections of Linstead, York Street, Russel Pen and Bump
Sections of Treadways
Cotton Piece
Charliemount Housing Scheme
White House Housing Scheme
Orangefield Village
Ewarton
Mt. Rosser
Ivy district
Bennett Shop
Waterloo
Leslie Road
Casava Pond
Charlton Housing Scheme
Polly Ground
Charlton Drive
Heny Lane
Tucker Road and Tucker Lane
Cogheil Road
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.