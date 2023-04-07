Two injured in Hanover crash
Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover this afternoon.
Both drivers, one identified as Justice of the Peace and tour operator Walter Walker, were rushed to hospital.
The collision occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of the Round Hill Hotel.
It is reported that Walker was driving his Nissan Caravan minibus from a tour stand when he allegedly travelled into the path of a Toyota Fielder motor car, which slammed into the vehicle.
The impact sent both vehicles crashing into a ditch.
Both drivers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.