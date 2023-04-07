Two injured in Hanover crash

Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover this afternoon.

Both drivers, one identified as Justice of the Peace and tour operator Walter Walker, were rushed to hospital.

The collision occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of the Round Hill Hotel.

It is reported that Walker was driving his Nissan Caravan minibus from a tour stand when he allegedly travelled into the path of a Toyota Fielder motor car, which slammed into the vehicle.

The impact sent both vehicles crashing into a ditch.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.