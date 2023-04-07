Fri | Apr 7, 2023

Two injured in Hanover crash

Published:Friday | April 7, 2023 | 3:47 PM
The injured persons are in hospital in serious condition. - Hopeton Bucknor photo.

Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover this afternoon.

Both drivers, one identified as Justice of the Peace and tour operator Walter Walker, were rushed to hospital.

The collision occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of the Round Hill Hotel.

It is reported that Walker was driving his Nissan Caravan minibus from a tour stand when he allegedly travelled into the path of a Toyota Fielder motor car, which slammed into the vehicle.

The impact sent both vehicles crashing into a ditch.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

