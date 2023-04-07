Update | PNP says Simpson Miller doing well in hospital

The People's National Party (PNP) says its former President and Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is doing well in hospital.

Simpson Miller was rushed to a Corporate Area hospital last night.

The PNP says the 77-year-old was admitted for non-emergency care, adding that she is being supported by a capable medical team and her loved-ones.

The party expressed thanks to the public for their prayers and well wishes, adding that it praying for good health and a speedy recovery.

