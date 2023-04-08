Carifta2023 | Kobe Lawrence defends under-20 discus title

Jamaica's Kobe Lawrence successfully defended his under-20 discus title at the 50th Carfita Games in Nassau, Bahamas this afternoon.

Lawrence's retained the title with a distance of 60.27 metres on his final attempt. Lawrence's teammate Shaiquan Dunn was second with 57.28, while Antwon Walkin of Turks and Caicos was third with 52.25.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.