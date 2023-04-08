Carifta2023 | More disaster for under-20 boys, girls through to 100 final
Reigning under-20 100-metre Carfita champion De Andre Daley will not defend his title after being disqualified from his semi-final at the 50th Carfita Games in the Bahamas.
Daley was disqualified for a false start, ending Jamaica's participation in the event after national Junior record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie did not finish his first-round heat, courtesy of an injury.
Meanwhile, among the under-20 girls, national junior record holder Alana Reid and Alexis James booked their places in this evening's final after comfortable performances in their semi-finals.
Reid strolled to victory in 11.57 seconds, shutting down with 20 metres to go. James finished second in her semi-final in 11.52.
The under-20 girls’ final is set for 5:55 p.m. Jamaica time.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.