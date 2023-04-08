Carifta2023 | Nkrumie hurt at Carifta50

While Jamaica's Alana Reid and Alexis James booked their places in the Under-20 girls’ 100m semi-finals, it was an unfortunate day for national junior record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie for the boys at the 50th Carfita Games this morning in Nassau, Bahamas.

Nkrumie, who mined silver last year, pulled up with an injury in his 100m first-round heat, which was won by Bahamian Carlos Brown in 10.53 seconds. Defending champion DeAndre Daley qualified for the semi-finals, finishing second in his heat with 10.76. Brown enters the semi-finals with the fastest time among the field.

Meanwhile, Reid the national junior record holder won her heat comfortably in 11.57 while James finished second in her heat in 11.52 to book their places in the semi-finals.

Trinidadian Sanaa Frederick qualified with the fastest time in the field with 11.47. British Virgin Islands and last year's Austin Sealy Award winner Adejah Hodge did not report to the event, eliminating a potential clash between her and Reid.

The semi-finals will begin this afternoon.

