GoodHeart | Mayberry Investments Limited join forces with Winsome Wishes for KIDS

With a series of workshops, Winsome Wishes for KIDS (WWKIDS) is aspiring to improve the literacy levels in all children, regardless of any disabilities they might have by providing access to a good-quality education. In a recent partnership with WWKIDS, Mayberry Investments Limited participated in a two-day workshop at the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium at Jamaica College, which saw the organisation giving back to young people through health and education while enlightening them on the importance of financial literacy, notwithstanding their challenges.

Under the patronage of doctors Karine Clay, Teresa Taylor Williams, and Patrece Charles-King, the workshop was able to share solutions on how to properly assess and treat mental illnesses and what not to do if triggered. From this, the foundation hopes to teach the students the relevance of being self-dependent despite their challenges and to be able to assist their peers who are equally challenged, but lack the knowledge of how to properly fend for themselves.

“We are thrilled to be included in this initiative. We could not let the opportunity to educate these brilliant minds on the importance of investing and being financially stable, pass us by. I must commend Simone for spearheading this venture because for far too long, the disabled community has been neglected. We wholeheartedly look forward to continuing this partnership as we strive to positively impact the lives of our future leaders, said Desiree Wheeler, senior marketing officer at Mayberry.

Winsome Wishes for KIDS Foundation was founded in 2020 by Simone Sobers, who recognised the struggles faced by children with special learning needs. The foundation bears the name Winsome Wishes as a tribute to Simone’s sister, Winsome Kirkland, who, prior to passing away, had a healthy obsession with books. Through the foundation, teachers are equipped with innovative tools to properly adapt to the students’ various learning styles. The provision of access to literature in hopes of nurturing a positive relationship with reading is at the forefront of the to-do list of the foundation.

Sobers was appreciative of Mayberry’s support. “Collaboration is strength! Mayberry as an investment company understands the fundamental meaning of investing in the children of Jamaica and we are extremely happy to have them onboard. This partnership opens up the door for corporate Jamaica to come onboard to facilitate life-changing initiatives for these wonderful children. I want to also thank the other sponsors who joined in making the workshop a success, we appreciate everything that you do, said Sobers, president of Winsome Wishes for KIDS.