Guy's Hill police seize four motorcycles in Good Friday crackdown

Four motorcycles were seized on Good Friday in the latest crackdown on illegal operators by the Guy's Hill police in St Catherine.

The bikes were taken into custody after the police swooped down on an entertainment event in the area.

They cited breaches of Road Traffic Act such as lack of insurance, fitness and registration certificates.

"We want to implore the motorists to get their vehicles regulated, which will have the police doing less enforcement. If they don't, the law will take its course," said Sergeant Kenneth McTavish.

Residents in the North East St Catherine community said they support the police action.

-Rasbert Turner

