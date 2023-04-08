McTominay scores again, Rashford injured in Man United win

England (AP) — Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in a Premier League football game on Saturday, solidifying the team's spot in the Champions League qualification positions.

Scott McTominay kept up his unlikely run of scoring.

However, a late injury to Marcus Rashford took the gloss off a comfortable win for United at Old Trafford.

The England forward hobbled off the field while holding the groin area in his right leg.

McTominay has five goals in his last five games.

Handed license to attack from central midfield by United manager Erik ten Hag, McTominay ran onto Jadon Sancho's pass and slammed a finish inside Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's near post in the 36th minute.

That goal came during a dominant first half by United, with only the brilliance of Pickford keeping the hosts at bay.

A mistake by Everton captain Seamus Coleman led to United's second goal in the 71st minute. Rashford capitalised and passed across the face of goal for substitute Anthony Martial to convert from a central position.

Another positive for United was the sight of Christian Eriksen coming on as a substitute in the 76th for his first appearance since Jan. 28 because of injury.

Rashford gestured to United's bench that he needed to come off and was feeling the groin area in his right leg as he left the field in the 81st minute.

“We have to wait — doesn't look well,” United manager Erik ten Hag said of Rashford, who has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season to be United's top scorer.

United is in the middle of a busy stretch of games, with the team fighting to finish in the league's top four and also still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Ten Hag said Rashford's injury was “due to the schedule.”

“It can't be that you play three games in six days,” he said, referring to United playing Newcastle last Sunday and Brentford on Wednesday. “We have to protect our players and everyone wants the best player on the pitch.

