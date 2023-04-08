New chapter unfolds at Devon House

AFTER MORE than 60 years as the premier green space where residents of the Corporate Area gather to relax, unwind and enjoy ice cream, the historic 11-acre Devon House is on the cusp of a new phase of service to its clients.

And Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is determined to add “premier gastronomy centre” to the list of offerings at the iconic heritage site. The location, which already has bars, restaurants, cafes, a pizzeria, pastry, chocolate and ice cream shops, will, in the near future, welcome an Italian bistro and a kitchen for patrons to come and cook their meal under the guidance of an in-house chef.

So, in addition to enjoying the ambience, the tranquillity, the history and culture, patrons will have a smorgasbord of different cuisine offerings to titillate their palates.

“The chef won’t be there to cook,” Bartlett explained, “he will only provide guidance and tips. We will definitely be striving to attain the high standards for which other gastronomy destinations around the world are known,” he said.

The minister said the redesigned courtyard at Devon House is part of the bigger picture of what is to come and the larger space represents the start of his ministry’s vision for the future gastronomy centre. The management at the property will also be courting international support from embassies and high commissions here. Every month, each mission will be given an opportunity to highlight the cuisine of their country by hosting special gourmet delights from their geographical locations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We hosted the entire Diplomatic Corps to a welcome reception during Diplomatic Week and the Dominican Republic hosted a group of investors during the first Dom Rep Week on February 20. Such events will showcase a taste of what Jamaica has on offer with the objective of bringing their gourmet delights and having guests come in at premium prices for a great evening of dining and fun at the mansion,” Bartlett said.

“These dinners will be for guests to enjoy culinary delights in the ambience of the mansion and the grounds. We are looking at low density, high premium events that will not put a strain on the mansion,” he said.

As has been the case since its opening, the attraction is for all Jamaicans to enjoy, but the mansion which was built in 1881 has grown fragile with the passage of time, so it must be carefully preserved. Tours are organised in small groups under the watchful eyes of the tour guides. The carrying capacity of the mansion does not allow for large masses of people inside.

Bartlett explained that going forward, more measures will be in place to ensure that the property is used with care. “Every heritage site across the world is managed and there is a price attached that allows them to cover maintenance costs at the highest levels. Such sites add to our heritage, pride, joy and what gives us our specificity as a people,” he said.

“There are also plans to introduce and promote more income-generating merchandise besides the very popular ice cream and Devon Duppy Rum. These will include our own brand of water and other items,” Bartlett said.

“Devon House, which is partially on Government’s budget, has the potential to be taken off completely. The redesigned courtyard corrects and addresses several problems that have multiplied over time,” the minister said.

These include uneven surfaces which were dangerous to patrons and could lead to injuries, poor drainage which caused soggy, slippery areas, limited seating and limited ease of movement. Ramps have been added for patrons who are differently abled and baby strollers can now navigate the space with ease. The extensive lawns are always available for relaxing and lounging.

Funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the courtyard will showcase the bust of former owner, George Stibel. There are also pergolas which are perfect for selfie backdrops and the additional seating area can hold up to three times the number it previously could. Ornamentals and flowering plants throughout complete the landscaping design.