St Mary cop hospitalised following crash

A policeman stationed in St Mary has been hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash in the parish on Saturday afternoon.

Head of the St Mary Police Division, Bobette Morgan-Simpson says the cop was transported to the hospital while unconscious.

She is unaware of his current condition.

The cop was riding a motorcycle which collided with a Toyota motor car along the Galina main road.

One hundred and ten persons have been killed in 98 fatal crashes since the start of the year, according to April 6 statistics released by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) of the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

Fatalities have decreased by 17 per cent while fatal crashes have decreased by 15 per cent when compared with similar period in 2022.

The RSU said motorcyclists account for 30 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

