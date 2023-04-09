Alleluia! The Lord is risen!

A blessed and holy Easter to all. Someone just asked, “What is holy about it? Isn’t it pagan?”

Many Christians, in a rush to declare how holy they are, quickly condemn Easter celebrations due to links to historical activities reflective of pagan (I simply say human) traditions. St Paul’s approach to existing traditions is instructive.

The ancient Easter Anthem, or Easter Canticle, does exactly what many Christians condemn today. It uses a former tradition to convey a Christological teaching. It includes reference to 1 Corinthians 5:7, “Christ, our Passover has been sacrificed for us: so let us celebrate the feast, not with the old leaven of corruption and wickedness: but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.”

Paul was a devout Jew. Like Jesus, he would have celebrated Passover. Now, Paul celebrates the risen Christ as the Passover! Unleavened bread would have been a feature of the Passover celebration. Now, Paul celebrates, figuratively, the authenticity of sincerity and truth in Christ.

Then there are those who get caught up with whether bun and cheese have anything to do with Easter. And whether Easter egg hunt and chocolate eggs and such practices are Christian. Of course, eggs and bunny rabbits and lilies were traditionally associated with spring celebrations, and hence, became symbolic of life overcoming the long periods of dark and winter. While the observances are in themselves not Christian requirements, they are harmless. As with Christmas, there are both religious and non-religious observances of these seasons. Anyway, you may keep the quarrels. I will take the chocolate eggs – Easter or otherwise.

One of the ugly habits of some Christians is trying to tell you what you believe, versus allowing you to speak for yourself. I could not care less about the etymology of the word ‘Easter’ and the semantics of pagan antecedents. Like St Paul, the Church used existing terms and traditions. ‘Easter’ is therefore used to bring focus to a Christian celebration. I know that I am celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord. I stand with Mary, that apostle to the Apostles. In John 20:18, Mary Magdalene went and announced to the disciples, “I have seen the Lord”; and she told them that He had said these things to her.”

What is your living experience of the Christ? How is it inspiring your relationship with others?

One of the greatest hindrances to Christian witness today is the departure from the Jesus way. Instead of focusing on the life and teachings of Christ, many are still taken with superstar apostles and prophets who today deny the Mary Magadalenes of history. Women are still despised in many parts of the Church. I recently received an invitation regarding a conference. It was not lost on me that their promo, showcasing various presenters over the years, did not feature even one woman. And yet, these preachers would be among the first to tell you that God’s perfect plan is men and women, while they deny God’s call for men and women to work together for God’s mission in the world.

PAUSE AND REFLECT

Perhaps during all these musings, we may also take pause and reflect on the celebration of Christ, who is the resurrection, and how we may find inspiration amid disillusioned investors, embattled politicians, confused religious leaders, and misled religious adherents.

In Christ, the call is to love, and light and life. In God, the tombs of despair and darkness are not the end of the story. In Christ, the tomb is empty! Empty of power and empty of those on a mission to spread the good news of love, light and life in Jesus Christ.

May we join with those renewing their baptismal promises to continue in the Apostles’ teaching, and fellowship in the breaking of bread and the prayers. May we persevere to resist evil and repent whenever we fall into sin. We will be witnesses in our daily lives to God’s saving work in Christ, even as we seek and serve Christ by loving our neighbour as ourselves, remembering that every person is loved and valued by God. And yes, we will put our whole trust in Christ’s love.

Alleluia! The Lord is risen! The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia! By Christ’s holy and glorious wounds may Christ our Lord guard us and keep us. Amen. May the light of Christ, rising in glory, dispel the darkness of our hearts and minds.

Remember to enjoy and share the bun and cheese, the mackerel run-down, roast breadfruit, fried fish, festival, bammy, ackee and salt fish, ‘greens’, and fried dumpling. I am looking forward to the yellow yam and sweet potato. One love. Have an irie Jamaican Easter.

- Father Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com.