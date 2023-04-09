Body of female bartender found in Hanover river

The body of a female bartender was found floating in the Barbican river in Sandy Bay, Hanover, on Sunday morning.

Investigators say the woman has been identified only as 'Princess', who hailed from a Kingston address.

Residents of Barbican reportedly made the discovery shortly after 7 a.m. and summoned the police.

The police removed the body and transported it to a morgue.

Investigators theorise that the woman was killed and her body dumped in the river.

But they will have to await the post mortem results to make definitive conclusions.

Residents said they knew the woman as 'Princess'. They said she worked at several bars in the Sandy Bay area.

Some19 persons have been murdered in the eastern Jamaica parish since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

