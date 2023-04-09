Hanover teen arrested after gun found under zinc

The police arrested an 18-year-old man over the seizure of a gun in a snap raid in Rock Spring district, Hanover on Friday.

About 10:30 p.m. a police team was on patrol in the area, when they conducted the operation at a small wooden shop, a police statement said.

It is alleged that the teen, who was inside the shop, saw the police and ran. He was reportedly seen placing an object beneath a sheet of zinc.

The teen was apprehended, the area searched and .38 Revolver and one .38 cartridge were seized.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested over the seizure of a pistol at his home in Bath, Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland on Saturday.

The Savanna-la-mar police say about 2 p.m., a team conducted a targeted raid at the premises during where the weapon was seized.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

The police say further investigations are taking place in both cases.

