St Thomas businessman and student among three charged in theft of more than $500K

A student and a businessman are among three St Thomas men charged with the theft of more than $500,000 stemming from two separate incidents in the parish capital Morant Bay between March 30 and 31.

Charged with shop break-in and larceny are 20-year-old Richardo Miller of Land Top district, Port Morant, 22-year-old Robert Napier, a businessman of Prospect district and 20-year old Khemar Wilson, a student of Church Street in Morant Bay, the police say.

In the first incident a woman reportedly locked her business place about 7:50 p.m., on Thursday March 30 and left.

While patrolling the area about 3:20 a.m. the following morning, a police team discovered that the establishment had been broken into as the grille was removed and the front door pried open.

The owner later confirmed that items were stolen.

Shortly after the first discovery, the police received information from a woman that her business place was being broken into.

On arrival of the cops, it was discovered that the culprits had removed the locks to gain entry, cut open seven game boxes and made off with $500,000 cash.

A concerned citizen reportedly saw Napier communicating with two men who went towards the building earlier and pointed him out to the police.

He was apprehended and housebreaking implements were found in his possession.

Napier was arrested and taken into custody; he gave a caution statement implicating his co-accused.

Miller was arrested on April 1 and Wilson turned himself in the following day.

All three men were charged and are slated to answer to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court on April 14.

