Teen girl among four charged over ganja seizure

A 17-year-old girl from Clarendon is among four persons charged by the Portland police following the discovery of ganja aboard a vehicle on Saturday.

According to reports, the police were on mobile patrol shortly after 4 p.m. when they received information that "strange men" were passengers on a Toyota Voxy minibus.

They spotted the vehicle in the Nuttal road area in Port Antonio.

The police said the driver was signalled to stop, but he disobeyed and sped away.

The police team gave chase until the vehicle was intercepted on Stony Hill Road, about three miles away.

During a search of the vehicle, the police reportedly found two black bags containing vegetable matter resembling ganja .

The four occupants of the vehicle; construction worker, Jordon Brown, 19; taxi operator Gary Rodgers, 44 and Nicola Wilson, a 39 year-old farmer of Burnt Savannah in St Elizabeth, along with the 17-year-old girl from Lionel Town, were later charged.

They are to appear before the Portland Parish Court on a date to be finalised.

