Watch those lying lips!

Hello mi neighbour! Truth be told, whenever the truth is told against the wishes of a subject, the result can be devastating for that individual. Tell the truth nonetheless. But that could be dangerous!! Well. Though painful at the outset, truth in the end does more good than harm. Lies at the outset may save a face but what of the disgrace when the truth comes to the surface. Truth rises to the top, however long it takes. And I could close the article here.

Lie is the opposite of truth. Lying is knowing the truth about a matter and deliberately adding or subtracting from it in order to deceive others (my definition). A practice many are guilty of.

However useful, safe, and well meaning they may seem, lies are still “an abomination unto the Lord”. Further, says the Creator:

· A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish.

· No one who practises deceit shall dwell in my house; no one who utters lies shall continue before my eyes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

· Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment.

· For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.”

Just thought I would put that out there! Take heed!

In order to preserve a sense of security, how many times do we tell our children, loved ones and lovers that everything is okay when, in fact, the opposite is the truth? Truth be known, not only do we just lie to protect our children from hard truths, some of us actually coach them to lie, as when we tell them to tell grandma that her “pudding is nice” even though they found it distasteful.

Scientists say that lies told for the benefit of others or just to give a good feeling is called ‘prosocial lies’ as opposed to ‘antisocial lies’ that are told strictly for one’s own personal gain. Do we see pathological liars in the making here? Neighbours, watch those ‘I love you’ expressions from total strangers. Be wise. Otherwise …

Research suggests that children develop the ability to lie at a very early age. Children will lie to avoid punishment or chores. Some will even practise prosocial lying like the seven-year old schoolgirl who chided her male classmate for calling me an old man as I chilled on a bench at Devon House a few weeks ago.

So here I am sitting on a bench a Devon House. Schoolchildren, who apparently came on an outing, wanted to sit after playing. With all other seats taken except for my bench, a little boy blurts out to a litte girl: “Go and sit beside the old man”. On this the little girl retorts: “Doan call him old … yuh not old yuh hear sar … hush”. Truth be told, though she spoke a lie, it gave me a good feeling. But maybe she thought I was young because I never had a walking stick. That’s that. The research to date suggests that children who behave this way are motivated by strong feelings of empathy and compassion. Okay.

The point of this article, though, is that people who lie to deceive are living dangerously. Whether you are a peasant, priest, politician or prayer warrior, your “sin will find you out” – and you won’t like it. So “speak the truth, speak it ever, cause it what it will…” for

ü You don’t have to remember your lies.

ü You’ll earn trust and respect.

ü You’ll create deeper connections with people.

ü You’ll feel more confident.

ü Trust creates opportunities.

ü Lying takes energy.

ü You won’t get caught lying.

ü Truth attracts truth.

Remember, if you lie to save face, you could be courting irreversible disgrace, for “lying lips are an abomination…”

PLEASE HELP SOMEONE FROM THE LIST BELOW

1. Elderly neighbour badly in need of a stove.

2. Neighbour, asking for a second-hand settee

3. Neighbour needs a sewing machine to help earn an income

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 884-3866, or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.