Guyanese women charged for cocaine seizure at Sangster International

Two Guyanese women have been charged following a cocaine seizure at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Tuesday.

They are 21-old Oshaura Moses, self-employed, and 27-year-old Abiki Moses, chef, both of Georgetown in Guyana.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 7:30 p.m. both women checked in at the airport to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom.

During a search of their luggage, 9.5 kilograms of cocaine was reportedly found.

They were subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiring to export cocaine.

The women are to appear before the St James Parish Court on April 12.

