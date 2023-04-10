Inspiring future tech leaders

Telecommunications company FLOW recently joined the Jessie Ripoll Primary School to inspire the next generation of technology engineers at the school’s Boys’ Day activity on Thursday, March 30. Senior managers of Flow’s technology operations team offered an eye-opening perspective on the exciting career opportunities in the telecommunications sector and the required skills.

Led by Michael Brown, director of technology operations; Ron Howell, head of mobile and Raymond Smith, senior manager of technical operations at FLOW illustrated the evolution of mobile phones and how remote surveillance is conducted with the help of drones. The boys experienced interactive content, learnt the difference between a GSM mobile phone and a satellite phone, and they asked many probing questions.

Jessie Ripoll is one of the country’s top-ranked primary schools and consistently produces high-performing students. According to the principal, O’neil Stevens, its Boys’ Day activity encourages the involvement of fathers and male role models to better support the boys’ overall development.

“I was pleased with the male representation of the FLOW team and for them helping our boys to understand that they can excel in life, and do so with the proper values and attitudes,” Stevens stated.

INTEREST IN ROBOTICS

“A number of our boys have an avid interest in robotics and technology, and some are even interested in starting a drone club, so it was a blessing for FLOW to present today and demonstrate how the company uses its own drones in its daily work,” Stevens added.

Like many of the boys, grade-six student John-Marc Williams said he was impacted by the drone demonstration and learning about the characteristics he needs to develop as he matures.

“I enjoyed learning about how the drone works and how FLOW uses it to monitor its cell towers in remote locations. They also spoke about some of the qualities that we need as boys, such as courage and determination, to achieve our goals in life,” stated Williams.

In addition to the interactive presentation, FLOW also donated five tablets to boys in need, which will help fuel their digital literacy development. Brown noted that telecommunications technology is a multifaceted sector that is integrated in all areas of our lives and offers great career paths.

“The world of telecommunications technology provides fascinating career opportunities, and I’m happy for this session to inspire and to capture the imagination of the boys about what a career in this field could look like for them,” said Brown.

“Telecommunications technology is not only exciting, but plays a very important role in the development of our society, and we want our brightest minds to be exposed to this industry at a young age.”