Jamaica hosts Seventh-day Adventist Church camporee

The government is being lauded by the Inter-American Division (IAD) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for its extensive support in facilitating the hosting its 5th Pathfinder camporee on the island.

The five-day camporee, which started on Tuesday, April 4, was held at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, with over 11,000 delegates and youth leaders, from 50 countries in attendance.

Over 5,000 Jamaican youths participated in the event, which is being held under the theme, ‘Pathfinders in Mission’.

This is the first staging of the IAD Pathfinder Camporee in an English-speaking country. The event was previously held in Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

Speaking with JIS News IAD Youth Ministries director, Pastor Al Powell, said the government worked with the religious organisation to ensure a successful staging of the event.

“I commend the leaders of the government that has made it so much easier by facilitating us. They never told us no, they didn’t bend rules, they carried us through the protocols, but they aided and assisted us as best as possible,” he said.

Powell noted that the Government’s unwavering support is a demonstration of its commitment to youth development.

OBJECTIVES

He informed that among the objectives of the camporee is to help young people strengthen their social and communication skills, reaffirm their identity, and commit to sharing the gospel in their communities.

“We want to develop them in different aspects of life, their social ability, their communication [skills], get some culture exposure … that’s the social and the physical aspect of it is where they get involved in exercise and doing [sporting] activities. The third and most important aspect of it is they could have a spiritual connection as well,” he shared.

Powell indicated that as part of the IAD’s community impact outreach initiative, a group of campers will visit the Trelawny infirmary to offer support to residents.

“In addition to us visiting, we have partnered with sponsors. We often do that with the Florida Advent Hospital where we donate stuff to these infirmaries and hospitals. There are other places where we will do marches … to encourage people not to support domestic violence or abuse,” he said.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, who spoke at the opening ceremony, said Jamaica is pleased to be hosting the historic event that seeks to benefit a wide cross-section of young people.

“We are glad that you made the choice to come to Jamaica and we all have been working hard to ensure that you leave this place filled with happy memories of your time in a wonderful country,” she stated.

Day two of the camporee saw a pop-up visit from sporting legend, Usain Bolt, who brought an extra air of excitement to the event.

The former athlete who grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist Church used the opportunity to encourage the young pathfinders to work hard, “believe in yourself, believe in your dream”.

JIS