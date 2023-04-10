Kingston carpenter charged with possession of illegal gun and ammunition
Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Williams, otherwise called 'CJ' and 'Peelie Bwoy', a carpenter of Seaview Gardens, Kingston, was on Monday arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition following an incident in his community.
The Hunts Bay Police say about 1:25 a.m., an operation was carried out along Chaffinch Road, when Williams was observed walking away upon seeing the police vehicle.
The police say he was also acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
He was accosted and searched and a Glock pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition allegedly found on his person.
He was arrested and subsequently charged.
