Montego Bay police seeking person of interest

Police in Montego Bay have listed Jermaine McKenzie, also called 'Geo', of Flanker and Salt Spring addresses in St James as a person of interest.

The police say he is being sought for questioning in relation to recent gun-related activities in Flanker.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the police at 876-684-9080 or 119.

