NWC systems being affected by theft of data logging equipment

The National Water Commission (NWC) has reported that the theft of at least seven specialised data loggers from its water supply network in the Corporate Area in recent months has left it unable to properly monitor its systems in some areas.

The company said the data loggers are connected to the water supply pipelines and provide important system information, such as flow and pressure measurements, as well as remote electronic updates.

NWC added that, with this critical infrastructure in place, it would normally be able to operate its water supply in a smarter, more efficient and responsive manner.

"Consequently, the loss or damage of the loggers prevents the NWC from being able to monitor pressures and flows, identify systems issues remotely, initiate responses in real-time and even predict and control pipeline breaks and other issues in the immediate area," it said in a media release on Monday.

According to the NWC, the thefts cause “blind spots” on its water supply network, and could lead to disruptions in service to customers and significant reduction in the quality of service in the areas in which they have been stolen.

The NWC said while the equipment is of great importance and value to it, it is unaware of the data loggers being of any use to the persons who steal them.

And the NWC stated that the thefts have occurred despite the fact that the equipment is securely locked up.

The utility provider is appealing to the public to report any observance of unscrupulous persons tampering with blue, hydrant-like pillar boxes or any other part of its network to its Security Department at 876-929-3540-5, its 888-CALL NWC (888-225 5692) toll free number or the police.

The NWC said since 2015 it has spent over US$50 Billion to upgrade its water supply network in the Corporate Area.

This included installing thousands of data loggers, specialised valves and other control devices to establish nearly 150 pressure zones across the 1,700 kilometres of pipeline network to reduce losses and improve system efficiency.

