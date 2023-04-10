Praedial larceny still plaguing farmers in western Jamaica

Several parish managers representing the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) in western Jamaica say praedial larceny continues to be the biggest problem plaguing farmers across the region.

The parish managers, who were attending the Montpelier Agricultural Show held at the Montpelier Show Ground in St James on Easter Monday, told reporters that praedial larceny is a huge setback for farmers.

Otis Sherman, the JAS Parish Manager for St Elizabeth told The Gleaner that praedial larceny is a rampant crime in his parish.

"Praedial larceny especially affects the livestock farmers, for example the goat industry has been suffering and had reached a crucial point where farmers had to be out there watching their livestock," Sherman stated.

He said farmers have come up with various methods to ward off thieves, such as the use of cameras and various technologies he said he did not want to disclose publicly.

