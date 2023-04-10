St Thomas accident victim succumbs to injuries

Twenty-one-year-old student, Michael Stewart, of Long Level, Brensbury in St Thomas has succumbed to injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision in the parish on Sunday.

The Yallahs police say about 7:30 p.m., Stewart was operating his motorcycle and attempted to pass a Toyota Probox motorcar which was making a right turn.

This caused a collision.

The police were alerted and Stewart was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was not injured.

